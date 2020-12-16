The name and face of San Joaquin Tractor, a Union Avenue fixture, passes at 76

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He was — in many ways — the man who made Kern County agriculture run. Louis Agnetti, the name and the face of San Joaquin Tractor, has passed away.

If you’ve driven down Union Avenue and passed California Avenue, you’ve seen it. That landmark right there on the northwest corner: San Joaquin Tractor.

Louis Agnetti Jr. was his full name, the son of Louie Agnetti, who in 1949 partnered with Sam Tobias, with whom he’d been associated since the 1930s — to open San Joaquin Tractor and Equipment.

In those days before the freeway was built, Union Avenue was Highway 99. Can’t get much more visible than that. The old Bakersfield Arch was straight out Agnetti’s front window.

Brian Agnetti, Louie Jr.’s son, says his grandfather Louie and partner Sam Tobias — yes, the namesake of Garces High School’s football field — shared an office in this room, each man’s desks facing the others’, nose to nose.

“And that’s the way they ran the place for 50 years,” Brian Agnetti said.

Louie Jr. started working here in the 1960s and for years worked Buttonwillow as his primary sales territory.

He became general manager in 1985 but kept lifelong relationships with his Buttonwillow customers.

Jack Frey of Buttonwillow Land and Cattle Co. — part of the Tracy Ranch, founded in the 1860s — said his family has been doing business with the Agnettis for 70 years.

Louie Agnetti, Frey said, was old school — but wasn’t afraid of new technology.

Louie was a fun loving guy. Loved to hunt and fish. A guy’s guy. He slowed down considerably in his last decade or so.

But in his day, he was the center of the campout.

“He loved to hunt and fish,” Brian said, “and everybody else would park their campers and tents near his set-up, and he was the guy making the prime rib and lobster tails.”

Agnettis and Tobiases are still active in the business, which is as good as ever. San Joaquin Tractor has customers throughout the west, not just the San Joaquin Valley.

Louie Agnetti left things in good hands.

“Things have never been better,” Brian Agnetti said. “We’ve never sold more tractors.”

And so another piece of this place, this place where we live, has lost a contributor.

Agnetti’s cause of death was pneumonia, his son said. At Louis Agnetti’s request, no services will be held.