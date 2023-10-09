(KDVR/KGET) — You might not be as creative as you think when it comes to your choice of Halloween costume.

Google Frightgeist pulled the top 500 costume searches from Google Trends to determine the most popular Halloween costumes for 2023.

If you want to wear a trending costume, one of these top 10 costumes is your best bet. If you’re looking for something unique, you may have to try harder.

Here are the costumes you will probably see the most this year.

Most popular costumes nationally

Witch Spider-Man Dinosaur Stranger Things Fairy Pirate Rabbit Cheerleader Cowboy Harley Quinn

Surprisingly, the most searched costumes aren’t all that basic. While a witch is a classic costume, there aren’t as many dinosaurs and “Stranger Things” characters roaming the street on Oct. 31.

The national list goes on to the top 100 costumes. If you need more ideas, or if you’re looking for something that’s not on the list, check out all the costumes on the website.

Google shows costume searches across the country, including specific areas. Based on your location, the website tracks the most common searches near you. There is also a list of the No. 1 most searched costume in specific areas across counties.

In the Bakersfield area, the most searched for costume is dinosaur, followed by Spider-Man, Chucky, Harley Quinn and Joker.

So before you order your costume, you might want to see just how many people may be twinning with you.