The Mission gives away free food packages to local families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County wants to help local families in this time of need. The Mission is giving away “protein boxes” full of meat and cheese for the next four weeks.

Thanks to USDA’s Farm to Families program, the Mission received enough food packages for 3,500 families per week.

Today was the first day of the food giveaway and their was large turnout. People lined up hours before the giveaway began to secure a protein box.

Carlos Baldovinos, executive director of the Mission, said their are a lot of people out of work that are in need of this program.

Baldovinos said, “There’s a great need in our community with the high unemployment rate and the food insecurity that’s transpired because of it. We’re apart of the program and glad to be.”

The Mission also says that they have served their community since the 1950’s, and they will continue to do so.