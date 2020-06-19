The Mission at Kern County’s cooling center now open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The return of triple digit temperatures brings back the return of the cooling center at The Mission at Kern County.

From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Mission is opening its doors as a cooling center. The center is open to the public.

They have set up an area in their Day Center for all members of the community to keep cool and out of the heat.

The Mission at Kern County is located at 821 E. 21st St.

Here is a list of designated cooling centers in Kern County that open when temperatures are expected to be 105 degrees or higher.