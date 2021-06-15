Mission at Kern County’s cooling center now open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is opening its doors as a cooling center as triple-digit temperatures return.

The center will be open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They have set up an area in their Day Center for all members of the community to keep cool and out of the heat. The Mission says they serve as a cooling center when temperatures are forecast to be more than 100° F.

The Mission at Kern County is located at 821 E. 21st St.

Here is a list of designated cooling centers that can be found throughout Kern County.

