BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County is expanding its existing services with an upgraded Homeless Intervention Day Center.



The non-profit hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility, which will now include space for case management for people experiencing homelessness, mental health services, an activity area for daily guests, Covid testing, updated restrooms, and more.

Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos said the new day center should be the first place people turn to when they need to be referred to other services, and they help 150 people a day with the hopes of helping even more when they open in the fall.



“We want to be able to be that avenue for help with people. We’ve been here like you said 70 years and the mission will continue to do that for each of our neighbors that need that help. We’re here to community base to continue to work to help our less fortunate neighbors.” said Baldovinos.



Improvements to the day center were made possible by a mix of public and private funding.