BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County will give away boxes of meat and cheese to families on Wednesday.

From 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., free 10-pound boxes of food designed to provide a family of six with its protein needs for one week will be given away, the mission said in a news release.

The boxes are provided by the USDA Farm to Families program and have previously been distributed on June 3 and 10. The final distribution will take place June 24.