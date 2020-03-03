The Mission at Kern County takes precautions with possible onset coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County said they’re getting in front of the coronavirus.

Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos and Program Director Steve Peterson will be attending a “Corona Virus Preparation Discussion” with Kern County’s Department of Public Health Tuesday, that is according to the Mission at Kern County.

This discussion will be mentioning strategies for reducing the transmission of the virus.

The mission said they will continue to clean and disinfect their shelter on a daily basis. Hand sanitizing stations will be installed along with signage reminding individuals to wash their hands.

They also add their purpose is to “offer an environment conducive to the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of the people we serve by providing hope and a future through Jesus Christ.”