BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local dental offices are already in the giving spirit as they work to feed those in need this Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, The Mission at Kern County received a donation of 200 turkeys from CaliDental. CaliDental has three locations in Bakersfield, and they say while they not only care about healthy smiles, they also want to create a ripple of kindness and support within the community.

“We actually started this tradition on the central coast,” said Randa Seif, Chief Operating Officer of CaliDental. “I call this a tradition because we’ve been doing it on the central coast for four years.”

CaliDental wants to encourage everyone to join in this spirit of giving and to support local food banks, creating a positive impact on the lives of those in need within the community.