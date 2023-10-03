BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the county continues to see an increase in homelessness, The Mission at Kern County has expanded their services to help accommodate and handle the crisis.

The organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new day center on Tuesday, a project that has been in the works for over a year. The day center will provide resources for those that come through their doors.

“This is going to be the one stop shop when they come through our gates,” said Carlos Baldovinos, The Mission’s Executive Director. “They are going to work with case managers to help them get into next steps in their sobriety, or if they need a place to stay, or even just a simple meal, we are going to be that first point of engagement to get those folks into services.”

The Mission’s new and improved day center was made possible thanks to a partnership with and funding through the City of Bakersfield.

According to The Mission, the building will also serve as an official Kern County Cooling Center during triple-digit temperatures.