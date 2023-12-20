BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Christian Education Chapel will be filled with warm food and smiles this Friday as Christmas meals will be served to the homeless community.

On Dec. 22, volunteers with The Mission at Kern County will spend the day feeding over 500 homeless guests and community members in attendance starting at 11 a.m. Organizers say golden baked hams, scalloped potatoes, green beans and yams will be available for guests.

Carlos Baldovinos, Executive Producer at The Mission of Kern County, said guests can expect a special gift too.

“Our hope is that each individual would be able to enjoy a family meal during the holidays,” said Baldovinos. “We plan to serve a delicious meal and hand out our Christmas Gifts filled with essentials.”

Organizers say the main objective of this event is make families and children feel at home during the holidays.