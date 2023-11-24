BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County has been providing hope to the hungry and homeless since the 1950s.

More than 100 volunteers came together this year to host their annual Thanksgiving meal.

And this year, the need is greater than ever.

It’s not just a free meal at the Mission at Kern County during Thanksgiving, it’s the human connection.

Lavonne Jarrow is the food services manager. The Mission saved her life. “Even if it’s just a smile, or coming to help serve a meal, teaching a class, or whatever they’re doing to help you. It plays a big difference,” said Jarrow.

“I was addicted to drugs, I was homeless, and I went to prison.”

Jarrow learned to cook for big crowds in prison, but The Mission helped her get her Culinary Arts Degree when she got out.

“Wherever you’re at, they’re gonna meet you there and help you get the process you need to get through. I’m happy to say I’ve been here clean, sober. I’m good now for over 22 years,” said Jarrow.

It’s not just Thanksgiving. The Mission provides 500 meals a day, three times a day, every day of the year and the need is growing.

Organizers say more than 100 volunteers showed up to serve 620 meals; an increase of 120 this year.

After all, this is Bakersfield, a place named after a giving gesture where neighbors help one another, even if it’s a hot meal, a warm coat, or a loving smile.