BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Marketplace is set to present Concerts by the Fountain this summer, according to The Marketplace website.

The website says, every Thursday in July and August they will present a free concert from 7 to 9 p.m. The concerts will be held at The Marketplace at 9000 Ming Ave. in front of the main fountain.

Here is the list of concerts set to take place:

JULY 7: High Octane Motown and R&B with FOSTER CAMPBELL and FRIENDS

JULY 14: Rock and Soul Under the Stars with JON RANGER and HIS BAND​

JULY 21: Multi-Genre Hits with TCB MUSIC

JULY 28: The Rumors are True, They Play Everything with NO STRINGZ ATTACHED



AUGUST 4: Rock That’s Fun for Everyone with ELEVATION 406

AUGUST 11: Peace Through Oldies with THEE MAJESTICS

AUGUST 18: A Night of Roots and Blues Like no Other with ORPHAN JON and THE ABANDONED

AUGUST 25: Jamaican Ska, Reggae, Salsa & Funk with MENTO BURU

The website says, events and performances are subject to change or cancellation. For more information, visit The Marketplace’s website.