The Marketplace now towing vehicles found on property belonging to CSUB students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield students looking to park for free in The Marketplace instead of using the university’s parking lots may want to reconsider.

The Marketplace recently informed CSUB that as of Monday, any unauthorized vehicles parked on the property will be towed, according to a letter sent out to the campus last week by CSUB Chief of Police Marty Williamson.

“They advised signs are already posted with this info and they have elected to enforce their rights and enforce unauthorized parking by towing unauthorized vehicles, Williamson said in the letter.

The decision comes after the start of a new school year at CSUB, when parking on the campus is at its most limited. Williamson said that parking lots are currently pushing maximum capacity, leading some students to park on The Marketplace property.

“There’s always challenges with parking, especially with a growing campus,” he said. “We add on new students each year.”

For the past several years, Williamson said students have been able to park at The Marketplace and other nearby properties. However, he said it’s gotten to the point where it’s become overwhelming and they’re not going to allow it any further.

Williamson urged students, faculty and staff to consider alternate transportation, such as Golden Empire Transit buses.

“If you elect to drive, arrive in plenty of time to find a parking spot and include any walking time that may be needed to get to your destination,” Williamson said.

Students and employees must pay for parking permits for the ability to park on campus. These permits can cost upwards of $100.

Williamson said the university in the process of developing a new master plan that he expects will include parking solutions. However, he said it could be awhile before they become a reality.

“Parking lots don’t go up overnight,” he said. “They’re not cheap. They’re very expensive to build.”

Donahue Schriber, a company that manages The Marketplace, has not returned requests for comment.