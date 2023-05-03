BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with The Marketplace announced the 2023 concert dates and bands for Concerts by the Fountain.
According to officials, every Thursday in May and June The Marketplace will present free concerts from 7 to 9 p.m.
Here is a list of bands scheduled to perform:
May 4: High Octane Motown and R&B with FOSTER CAMPBELL and FRIENDS
May 11: The Rumors are True, They Play Everything with NSA
May 18: Jamaican Ska, Reggae, Salsa & Funk with MENTO BURU
May 25: Some of the Best in Classic & 90s Alternative Rock with MIXED SIGNALS
June 1: Multi-Genre Hits with TCB MUSIC
June 8: Jazz Fusion with THE JAY SMITH GROUP
June 15: Blue-Eyed Soul Under the Stars with JON RANGER AND HIS BAND
June 22: All Your Favorites with LAST CALL
June 29: Peace Through Oldies with THEE MAJESTICS
Officials say performers and events are subject to cancellation or change. For more information, click here.