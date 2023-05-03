BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with The Marketplace announced the 2023 concert dates and bands for Concerts by the Fountain.

According to officials, every Thursday in May and June The Marketplace will present free concerts from 7 to 9 p.m.

Here is a list of bands scheduled to perform:

May 4: High Octane Motown and R&B with FOSTER CAMPBELL and FRIENDS

May 11: The Rumors are True, They Play Everything with NSA

May 18: Jamaican Ska, Reggae, Salsa & Funk with MENTO BURU

May 25: Some of the Best in Classic & 90s Alternative Rock with MIXED SIGNALS

June 1: Multi-Genre Hits with TCB MUSIC

June 8: Jazz Fusion with THE JAY SMITH GROUP

June 15: Blue-Eyed Soul Under the Stars with JON RANGER AND HIS BAND

June 22: All Your Favorites with LAST CALL

June 29: Peace Through Oldies with THEE MAJESTICS

Officials say performers and events are subject to cancellation or change. For more information, click here.