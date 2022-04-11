BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — April 11 is National Pet Day! Show your fur-baby some love and share their photo!
FILE – President Bill Clinton’s cat Socks peers over the podium in the White House briefing room in Washington on March 19, 1994. President Joe Biden…
FILE – President Bill Clinton’s cat Socks peers over the podium in the White House briefing room in Washington on March 19, 1994. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added a green-eyed tabby from Pennsylvania to the White House family. She’s the first feline tenant since President George W. Bush’s controversially named cat India. With Presidents James K. Polk and Donald Trump among notable, no-pets exceptions, animals have a long history in the White House. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)