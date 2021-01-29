‘The Little Things’ full of big moments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – You can tell you are watching a movie with an all-star cast when it is easy to imagine that any of the actors could play any of the other roles in the film and the production would be just as strong.

That is definitely the case with “The Little Things.” Denzel Washington, Jared Leto and Rami Malek are perfectly cast in this crime thriller. But, director/writer John Lee Hancock could have put these three in any of the other roles.

Washington plays Joe Deacon, a former Los Angeles detective who left his job in the big city years ago with a murder investigation still pending. He now works as a Deputy Sheriff for Kern County.

Deacon has to return to Los Angeles and while there is drawn into a new investigation that has the same characteristics as the one he left behind. He tags along with Sgt. Jim Baxter – as played by Malek – to search for a serial killer who is terrorizing Los Angeles.

Their investigation leads to Albert Sparma – played with skin-crawling creepiness by Jared Leto. This leads to a brilliant battle between the cops and suspect.

Washington is the fine wine of acting as he just keeps getting better with age. There is no doubt his character is carrying a heavy weight because of events in his past. Al the same time he’s strong enough to deal with the mad man being portrayed by Leto.

Once again Leto transforms himself so much for the performance that it is as if he has been consumed himself by the brilliant madness of the suspected killer. His work is always deeply intense.

Round that off with a perfectly controlled performance by Malek and “The Little Things” is worth watching just for the acting. The bonus is it is also a compelling murder mystery.

“The Little Things” is available through HBO Max.