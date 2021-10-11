The lingering effects of the eviction moratorium

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We continue our coverage of the eviction moratorium and its effects on our community.

Today marks 11 days since the moratorium ended and now new regulations are in effect making more work for property owners trying to oust unwilling to pay tenants.

“Some of the new rules is they have to actually request or submit on behalf of the tenant the reimbursement from the state and federal government to allow that to happen before they can go forward with the eviction,” Lt. David Kessler said from KCSO Civil Division.

The new rules make it even harder to get tenants evicted, even if tenants withheld paying rent throughout the pandemic.

“Not only does the landlord have to give the three day pay or quit but they have to get the unlawful detainer and the judge would have to sign off on that before we actually see that paperwork,” Kessler said.

The rules say property owners can sue and evict their tenants for not paying rent starting this month if the owner first applies for rental assistance for their tenant or are denied the funds by the government program.

But even so, KCSO has been issuing evictions throughout the pandemic.

“We have so far processed 1,200 eviction since the beginning of the year,” Kessler said. “We should see a slight increase but we’ve been doing evictions this entire time since the pandemic started.

Property owners will be able to take their tenants to court starting April 1st of next year to get any rent not paid prior to October 1st.

Lieutenant Kessler says it takes only around two to four weeks on average to handle the evictions. Essentially, having landlords house tenants for weeks if not months before they can be legally evicted.

