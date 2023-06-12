BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The countdown is on for the Great Kern County Fair 2023. It’s just 100 days away.

Last week Kern County Fair organizers announced the first three acts for this year’s concert series.

Country singer, Rodney Atkins is set to play Sept. 20; Blue Oyster Cult set to rock the stage on Sept. 21; and R&B artist Brian McKnight is set to perform on Friday, Sept. 22.

All concerts at the Budweiser Pavilion start at 8 p.m. and are free with your admission into the Fair.

You can expect more announcements about the fair to be made in the coming weeks.