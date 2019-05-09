The Hub launches downtown with piano debut

Bakersfield’s newest nonprofit has debuted on a colorful note.

The Hub, an organization formed by local business owners and community creatives, aims to invest in Bakersfield’s urban revitalization. The group plans to present local businesses and innovators with investment opprtunities, social media training and other amenities.

The Hub launched with a month-long street piano installation, called “Sounds of Downtown.” Seven donated pianos have been painted by local artists and will be placed outside of Locale Farm to Table, Hen’s Roost, Cafe Smitten, In Your Wildest Dreams, TLO Wines, TossIt and Chef’s Choice throughout the month of May.

Musicians are slated to perform on each paino this weekend as part of Second Saturday on May 11, and the group encourages the public to play the pianos as well.