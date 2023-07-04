BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The American flag is usually flown throughout the country on every Fourth of July, but it wasn’t always such a revered symbol.

Unlike the right to assemble, the flag’s role was not prescribed by our founding founders.

Flags were rare during early Independence Day celebrations, and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists.

According to historians, during the weeks in 1776 needed to complete the first American flag, Betsy Ross would have likely knelt on the flag, stood on it and treated it more like an everyday banner, not with the kind of reverence we’d expect today.

Scholars say the U.S. flag didn’t become a permanent fixture at the White House until the mid-19th century, and it wasn’t until the mid-20th century that a federal code was established for how the flag should be handled and displayed.

Congress finally passed a law making it illegal to knowingly cast contempt on the flag in the 1960s.