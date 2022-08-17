BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority.

The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority.

According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million was awarded to HNTB.

The board is to view the San Francisco to San Jose section environmental document on Thursday, according to Authority. This can potentially finalize environmental work.