BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new yoga studio will be opening in southwest Bakersfield this weekend and the community is invited to attend.

The Haven Yoga Studio is inviting the public to experience the new fitness center with staff and instructors available to answer questions regarding membership, classes and pricing, according to a news release.

The new yoga studio will offer a wide-ranging choice of high-quality classes as well as other kinds of fitness programs to help residents achieve their health and wellness goals, the release says.

The Haven will have its grand opening on March 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. at their location on 13019 Stockdale Hwy Ste. 100.

Click here for more information about The Haven Yoga Studio.