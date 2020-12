BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Habit Burger Grill locations on Calloway Drive and Ashe Road are have been temporarily closed, according to their Facebook pages.

No reason has been provided for the closures and it is unclear at this time when the restaurants will reopen. 17 News has reached out to Habit Burger for more information about what caused the temporary closures.

The restaurant located at 6326 Ashe Road opened in September. There are four Habit Burger locations in Bakersfield.