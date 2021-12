DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Delano police officers received reports of the Grinch trying to steal Christmas at the Delano Christmas Parade Saturday.

But the winter holiday was saved when the Chief of Police spotted and arrested the Grinch at around 6 p.m.

The event was hosted by the Delano Chamber of Commerce. The organization’s mission is to promote the Delano area, so its businesses and citizens have the best environment to prosper.