BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Greek Food Festival is returning to the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Bakersfield this October.

Organizers say the food festival is scheduled for Oct. 13 from 4 to 10 p.m., 14 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 15 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature food, dancing, music, church tours and shopping, according to organizers.

Event organizers say the event will feature food like Gyro sandwiches, Greek appetizers, lamb shanks, feta fries, vegetarian fare, Greek parties and more.

Admission to the event is $5 and for children under 12 admission is free.