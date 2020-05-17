The Great 2020 Census Caravan encourages local participation in census

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Despite this COVID-19 pandemic, the Census 2020 is happening now.

So, Kern County wants you to be counted.

That’s why local volunteers and leaders organized a Census 2020 car parade to reach communities that have yet to respond to the census.

Organizer Reyna Olaguez says every resident’s count matters.

“In Kern county, we’re already at 54%, so we’re trying to boost the response rates up because these are the communities that need a very complete, accurate count, we cannot afford an undercount in these communities these are the communities that depend on those very, very critical resources.”

There’s still time for you to respond to the census.

Click here to find out how you can make your voice count.