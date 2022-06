BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fire that was reported on June 10 in the Fort Tejon area is now 100 percent contained, according to Andrew Freeborn, Kern County Fire Department Public Information Officer.

The fire was reported last Friday around 4:20 p.m., the fire burned west of the freeway and had called for an evacuation warning for Digier Canyon.

Freeborn said, the fire burned 19.2 acres.