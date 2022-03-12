BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As gas prices continue to increase across the country here in California the spike has been exceptionally high.

The nation’s average is around $4.34 a gallon while Bakersfield’s average price is $5.58 cents per gallon.

It’s an understatement to say gas prices are high. People I spoke with have been on the hunt for cheap gas.

Gas prices are high everywhere. A year ago, the average price of gas per gallon was $3.64 in Bakersfield but today it’s above $5.50.

People are searching for the cheapest gas in the city. Many of them avoiding big brand gas stations like Chevron and instead flocking towards private stations like Costco.

“They’re the cheapest and they have good gas and I’ve been waiting a long time to get there though,” Jane Smith a gas shopper said.

“Costco seems to be the lowest price that I’ve run into,” Steven Hurd another gas shopper said. “It’s a bit of a wait but it’s a consistent lower price.”

Many of these shoppers wait 20 to 45 minutes to get gas. Smith said she was in line for over an hour because of the lunch rush.

All of the people who spoke with us say the Costco membership is worth the cheaper gas and other benefits. But Costco doesn’t have the cheapest gas station in the city.

The cheapest gas is actually just a block around the corner from Costco. At Rosedale Gas it’s $4.89 while at Costco it’s $5.06

But people waiting for the pump think gas prices aren’t going to lower anytime soon.

“It’ll probably go up a little more,” Smith said.

“Oh I think it will go up and I think that’s because the war isn’t over in Ukraine,” Hurd said. “So I think we have Vladimir Putin to thank for the higher gas prices.”