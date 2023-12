BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A weekend full of Bakersfield sound and old artifacts is taking over the historic Fox Theater in January.

Starting on Jan. 13, the weekend of fun begins with the unveiling of Patti Doolittle’s 10 iconic paintings that feature some of the musicians that shaped the Bakersfield Sound.

Paintings that once hung the walls of Trout’s Nightclub, have since been found and refurbished for the Fox VIP room.