BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner has released the names of the two men who shot and killed each other on Christmas Eve in Southwest Bakersfield.

Those men are Jacob Malena and Tanner Marlow. Jacob Malena’s father spoke to 17 News about Jacob and Jacob’s side of the story.

Tanner Marlow, a 30-year-old undefeated Mixed Martial Arts fighter, also known as, “The American Psycho” according to his Facebook profile.

The other man was identified as Jacob Malena. A 30-year-old father of four, according to his GoFundMe page. His father, Jason Malena, told 17 News Jacob was a family man who loved his four kids unconditionally.

Jason Malena told 17 News, Jacob was married but separated. He says his son was also in a relationship with another woman who was staying with Jacob at his Snowdon home. The father says the relationship was strained but that the girlfriend told him she was planning to come to the Christmas Eve dinner the father was hosting.

As for Tanner Marlow, he was sued in May for allegedly beating and breaking the nose and ankle of a customer at a sports bar where Marlow was a bouncer.

Marlow was very vocal on his Facebook page which has posts and comments about women. Just four weeks ago he wrote, “I’ve always been fated to be murdered by a women who loves me a little too much.”

Marlow is described by his family on his GoFundMe page as, “a fun-loving cousin who was taken from us suddenly at the hands of another on Christmas Eve.”

Details are still emerging from friends and families on both sides. Police have still yet to answer our questions about the case.

The link to Jacob Malena’s and Tanner Marlow’s GoFundMe pages can be found here.