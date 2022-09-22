The sun sets as Kern County Fair attendees begin to feel the heat of the day diminish.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opened on Wednesday returning with a full lineup of events, activities and vendors.

Fair organizers are hoping for big crowds to head to the Fairgrounds as there is a higher presence of security and law enforcement and there are no COVID-19 restrictions at this year’s fair.

Of course, those who did attend saw all that makes the Kern County Fair special: the food and attractions.

And, yes. The pig races.

The fair returns this year in full after a year of pandemic closure in 2020 and one year of a limited form of the fair in 2021.

17 News will have coverage of the fair this week.