The Empty Space presenting creepy stories from Bakersfield in online performances

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Looking for hometown horror tales? Check out The Empty Space’s “Haunted Bakersfield,” where a cast of storytellers will share scary narratives passed down about Bakersfield through the years, as well as describe their own encounters with the supernatural.

Tickets are available for live online performances that will begin at 8 p.m. tonight and tomorrow, or to watch a recorded session on demand for $12 from Oct. 25-31, the theater said. VIP bags with candy, popcorn and soda are available for $25 and can be picked up from 5 to 7 p.m. the night of the live shows.

The show runs 60 to 75 minutes and is appropriate for those 10 and up, the theater said.

