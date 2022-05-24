BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The chef at popular restaurant The Downtown Spot has been reportedly returned safe to Bakersfield after being reported missing since April.

Kern County Sheriff officials confirmed that Christian Gonzalez returned home from Las Vegas Monday morning around 7:39 a.m.

He was believed to have been spotted in Las Vegas prior to returning home.

No further information was immediately available as to why he disappeared.

Gonzalez’s family reported him missing April 27 after he failed to show at the restaurant.

Before working at The Downtown Spot in the Haberfelde Building, Gonzalez ran food truck Curbside Kitchen near The Padre Hotel.