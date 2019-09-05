The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to feature well-dressed motorcyclists raising money for men’s health

David and Deanna Hostetter with their classic BMW airhead motorcycle. David Hostetter is the local host of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorcyclists will don their finest attire later this month as they participate in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to raise money for men’s health.

More than 120,000 people in more than 650 cities — including Bakersfield — will participate in the event.

Local riders will parade through the streets of Bakersfield beginning 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 and gather at the finish line at 1 p.m. at Lengthwise Brewery for ceremonial festivities.

All proceeds benefit the Movember Foundation for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

For more information, email Bakersfield DGR host David Hostetter at DGRBakersfield@gmail.com.

Participating riders are asked to register here.