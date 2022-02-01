The deadly effects of distemper on canines in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Canine distemper continues to ravage our community and the warm winter we’re having could make things worse.

More than 160 shelter and rescue dogs have died of the disease in the last two months but you can take steps to protect your pet.



The deadly canine disease known as distemper is extremely contagious. It can’t be passed onto humans but it can and will be passed on to unvaccinated dogs who come into contact with other dogs that have been infected.

“Distemper is an immune suppressive disease,” Nicole Gitzke with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center said. “So this is something that’s an incurable disease it’s extremely contagious and viral and it can spread rapidly.”

The puppy and its five siblings all died from distemper not to long after the video was captured. But this family of puppies is just a small drop in the bucket of more than 160 shelter and rescue dog lives that have been lost to the disease in just the last couple of months.

“Unvaccinated community coupled with the fact that the season stay warm for longer and the animals roam for longer is a perfect storm for distemper to spread quickly,” Nick Cullen from Kern County Animal Services said.

Your own yard could be unsafe if an infected dog leaves traces of distemper on your fence.

The best way to protect your dogs is to get them vaccinated.

“Distemper normally affects very young puppies or unvaccinated dogs,” Dawn Romero with Unity K9 Outreach and Rescue said. “But we’re seeing dogs as old as 8 year old dogs that are testing positive for distemper.”

Older dogs and puppies can be infected and killed by distemper. It’s extremely important to get them vaccinated as soon as they come of age.

The next free vaccination clinic hosted by Unity K9 will be available on February 12th in Bakersfield.