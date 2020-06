BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The David Marcus Thumbs Up Scholarship Foundation got the thumbs up to continue its annual yard sale on Saturday.

The foundation is a local nonprofit to honor David Marcus, a major high school sports fan who died last year. The proceeds go toward the foundation to award scholarships to local high school seniors.

The yard sale will start at 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 11506 Mockingbird Court.