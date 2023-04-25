BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Community members gathered for a housing and homelessness committee meeting Tuesday and a big topic of discussion at the meeting was preventing homelessness and how it goes hand in hand with affordable housing in Bakersfield.

“We do have a housing problem here in Bakersfield, but you can only construct so fast,” City of Bakersfield Asst. Dir. of Economic & Community Development Jenni Byers said.

According to Byers, the city plans to break ground in the next two months at Renaissance at Baker — an affordable housing project that includes 85 units that has been in the works for two years but even after breaking ground Byers says it could still take 18 months to build.

“We are behind in the production of housing but it’s very difficult to catch back up and get enough units on the ground,” said Byers.

But the city cannot wait, according to Chair of the Committee Andrae Gonzales, who said housing is an urgent need in all parts of the city of Bakersfield.

“Things take too long. It takes way too long to build affordable housing right now […]This is a problem, this is a significant crisis that we’re experiencing citywide, regionally, and even statewide. It’s something that we really have to get at,” Gonzales said.

Though a lack of affordable housing is one of the largest factors in increasing homelessness, affordable housing does receive pushback. However, Byers says she needed affordable housing before and hopes with time the misconceptions surrounding the housing will change.

“There’s really this misconception about the people who live there being bad that’s not the case […] I really do hope to change the model of who it is that needs affordable housing, they’re just people who want to live in safe, decent housing,” Byers said.

More information about the city’s plan on housing can be found in the Bakersfield Affordable Housing Strategy and by the Housing and Homelessness Committee.