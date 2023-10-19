BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department canceled Chief of Police Tyson Davis’ contract and now an interim chief has been named.

Davis told 17 News the city canceled his contract in September and he has been on administrative leave for several weeks for medical reasons.

Davis was named police chief in October 2021 and had one more year left on his contract with Delano. He previously worked for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Lieutenant Jerry Nicholson is now the interim Chief of the Delano Police Department.

17 News reached out to City Manager Maribel Reyna for comment, but Reyna said the city had no comment.