BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield is hosting their first job fair on Aug. 26, according to the city.

The job fair is to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community House at Mill Creek Park, according to the city. Full-time and temporary positions are available.

The city says, benefits are available with full-time positions and they include health and retirement benefits, paid vacation and employee incentive rewards.

The city encourages candidates to bring their résumés.