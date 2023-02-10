BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Brian Smith has been named Deputy Chief of Police for the City of Arvin, according to the former Assistant Chief of the California Highway Patrol.

This happened almost three months after Brian Smith conceded the Kern County Supervisor District 3 race.

Smith told 17 News he is excited about the job and notes the police force has begun using new equipment.

Smith credits Arvin city administrators for the department’s positive direction.

“They have body cameras. They have cameras in the cars. They have laptops. They’re well-equipped. And I credit that to the city council and the city managers there. They really support law enforcement,” Smith said “And there’s a big push to represent the community there and be part of the community. I see great things for Arvin.”

Smith spoke to 17 News after practicing for the Guns and Hoses ice hockey game, which has raised tens of thousands of dollars for charities in Kern County.

The game between firefighters and police officers has been played annually for more than 20 years and the next one is on March 4.