BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fried chicken chain The Chicken Shack, which offers chicken fingers and wings in a couple dozen sauces including “Grizzly Garlic” and “Smokin Sriracha,” is opening a location in Bakersfield.

The restaurant is set to open at the former Heidi’s Deli at 2900 Calloway Drive, across the street from Studio Movie Grill. An opening date has not been announced.

There are Chicken Shack locations in Hanford, Fresno, Clovis and Selma.