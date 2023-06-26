BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the mood for a Big Mac? You may need to take a drive to have the cheapest one.

A Reddit user created the map on the website PantryandLarder.com showing where the cheapest Big Macs can be found–and the most expensive too.

According to the map, the cheapest Big Mac in Kern County is $5.19 at the following locations:

Bakersfield: 6225 Colony St.

Mojave: 2351 Hwy 58

California City: 9628 California City Blvd

Rosamond: 2511 Rosamond Blvd

In addition, the map showed the most expensive Big Mac in the county, which is $6.49 at 5852 Dennis McCarthy Drive in Fort Tejon.

The map also indicates that the following locations had a recent price increase:

10 cent increase at 5410 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield

10 cent increase at 4600 Ming Ave., Bakersfield

10 cent increase at 1000 Real Rd., Bakersfield

10 cent increase at 1812 N. Union Ave., Bakersfield

10 cent increase at 7901 White Ln., Bakersfield

10 cent increase at 2699 Mount Vernon Ave., Bakersfield

50 cent increase at 150 N. China Lake Blvd., Ridgecrest

Nationwide, the cheapest big mac is $3.49 in Stigler, Oklahoma, and Wilburton, Oklahoma, while the most expensive big mac is $8.09 in Lee, Massachusetts.

The map was created by a Reddit user by the name wise_genesis.

How does the map get the price? To put it simply, the map collects data from the McDonald’s app, by “ordering” Big Macs 24/7 and information gets updated every few days.

“None are actually ordered, just added to cart,” the user wrote.