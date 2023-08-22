BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you were out and about Saturday night in southwest Bakersfield, you couldn’t have missed the many lights on the water at the Park at River Walk.

Those lights — which sat peacefully on the water before Tropical Storm Hilary swept through the county — came from Bakersfield’s very first Water Lantern Festival.

The festival, which quite literally can be referred to as the “calm before the storm”, featured live music, food trucks and fun for people of all ages, but most importantly, a beautiful sight in which Bakersfield hadn’t seen beforehand.

Kaden Pierson, the Event Coordinator with the Water Lantern Festival, said the festival hails from Utah, but travels all over the country. According to Pierson, those small beacons of light can be a symbol of many different things depending on the individual.

“You know, there are a lot of different meanings,” Pierson told 17 News. “Some people, it’s to mourn the loss of a loved one, some people are getting over something very difficult emotionally, sometimes it’s just a fun day, it’s a good family activity, and it’s just beautiful to look at, so, lots of different reasons.”

Additionally, Pierson expressed optimism about the festival returning to the city next year.

“We love Bakersfield,” Pierson said. “The Water Lantern Festival is so happy to be here, and we hope we can come back next year.”

