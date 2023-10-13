BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This coffee business looks like something straight out of a science-fiction movie and it serves up hot or cold coffee.

Staff and visitors at Memorial Hospital can now get their cup of Joe from the coffee robot.

The Bruu Bros. debuted the one-armed java-serving robot Friday. The two co-founders, Avya Shukla and Sanat Sharma developed the robot and the coffee and brought it to Memorial Hospital.

“This is my first time having the coffee. I got an Americana,” Lisa Bulis said. “I like it a lot. It’s really hot and it doesn’t taste like instant coffee.”

Shukla and Sharma say that while the robot is really cool and a major component of the business, the coffee is really the focus of Bruu Bros.

They hope to have another location at Bakersfield College before the end of the year and plan to expand to more locations soon.