The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County combining weekend meals for Saturday pickup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has updated its meal plans for at-risk and disadvantaged children to provide weekend meals for pickup on Saturdays.

Previously, the organization handed out meals on Saturdays and Sundays, but it will now provide both meals on Saturdays as its staffing changes with the beginning of the school year, it said in a news release. Meals will be handed out at the David Head Center and Lamont Club in Lamont, the Arvin Children’s Center and the Armstrong Youth Center and Stockdale Club in Bakersfield.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County has distributed more than 240,000 meals to children since the COVID-19 crisis closed school campuses in mid-March.