The Blessing Corner Ministries need your help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A local church known for always lending a helping hand to the community is now in need of the community’s help.

The Blessing Corner Ministries in Central Bakersfield have severe storm damage caused by hail earlier this month and they are worried this will put a damper on their annual holiday charity event.

“We have since then had to tear out a majority of the carpet,” said Pastor Bonnie Turner. “A lot of the walls got really wet and soaked. We’ve been in the process of drying out ever since.”

Ahead of their 20th annual Christmas extravaganza, the group needs help.

“Being just a week away from Christmas is like panic mode,” said Turner.

Pastor Turner is asking the community to help with immediate repairs like new carpeting, while she waits for the insurance company to go over her claim. There’s also a need for volunteers to help wrap gifts and prepare care packages.

In the past, the event has served over 1200 people on Christmas day.

“Everyone who comes through the door leaves with something,” said Turner. “In addition to their bellies being full and a whole lot of Christmas cheer, there’s singing and dancing and just a merry time.”

And that’s not all they do. The ministry also holds events on other holidays. Plus, they distribute food to the needy four times a week.

“We come in and find people sleeping on the concrete outside,” said Turner. “It’s non-stop. It’s somebody’s son, somebody’s daughter, somebody’s father. It’s hard to see and not do anything.”

If you are interested in helping you can go on their website – theblessingcorner.com and sign up to volunteer. You can also submit donations on the site.