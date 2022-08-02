BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is hosting a back to school drive this Friday at 101 Union Ave., according to a press release from The Blessing Corner.

School-age children, 3 to 17, can pick up a backpack and school supplies from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to The Blessing Corner.

The Blessing Corner says, the event will also include food and drinks, raffles, games, prizes, free clothing and haircuts. Kids can also get a free dental check, physical, health screening, prescription glasses and immunizations.