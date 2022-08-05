BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner hosted a Back-to-School Fun Day on Friday to give children free supplies and goodies, according to the Blessing Corner.

“This is our 22nd annual Back-to-School Fun Day. And what it is is time for the children to be empowered going back into the classroom. We add a little fun to it,” Bonnie Turner with the Blessing Corner said. “So there’s all kinds of spin wheels and foaming fun and games. I mean, there’s all kinds of goodies in addition to them and getting clothing and backpacks filled with school supplies, food bags, household items, a ton of stuff.”

The Blessing Corner said children were able to get free haircuts, a health screening and physicals.