BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The highly-customized lowrider vehicle is deeply embedded in California’s car culture but it is currently banned in the state and that could change.

A bill has been introduced in Sacramento that would repeal parts of the California vehicle code that banned lowrider cruising.

Assembly Bill 436 would prohibit local authorities from stopping drivers from cruising in cars that have been modified to be at a certain height.

Assemblymember Luz Rivas says lowriders are part of the state’s culture and that it’s time to repeal the archaic ban.